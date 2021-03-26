Overnight lane closures planned for I-69

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that overnight lane closures on I-69 will start on or after Monday.

Crews will be conducting pavement coring and soil borings for Geotechnical Analysis of I-69 pavement and underlying soil conditions, INDOT said.

The work is happening from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday from mile marker 311 to south of mile marker 317. The work will last approximately three to four weeks.

During the work, two lanes of I-69 will be closed with only one direction being worked on each night. INDOT said access to and from I-69 will be maintained during the working hours.

INDOT reminds motorists to use caution and consider worker safety when driving through a construction zone.

