Fire sparks back up at Fort Wayne home hours after early morning blaze

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Flames rose from a southeast Fort Wayne home for a second time Thursday afternoon, hours after a blaze early Thursday morning.

Firefighters first responded around 3:15 a.m. to a home at 3109 Plaza Drive, near the intersection of East Pontiac Street and South Anthony Boulevard. Crews arrived minutes later to find fire and smoke coming from the back of a single-story home.

It took nearly 25 minutes to get the fire completely under control. The home was badly damaged by both fire and smoke.

Both adults inside were able to get out on their own, without the help of firefighters.

One person was taken to a hospital for minor burns on their hand and symptoms of smoke inhalation, and a firefighter was treated for minor burns.

Officials said the fire started in the kitchen at the back of the house. FWFD on scene told WANE 15 reporter Breann Boswell the fire was an accident.

Around 2 p.m., firefighters were called back to the home on a report of a fire. The flare-up was contained quickly.

Information about the second blaze has not been released.