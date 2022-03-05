FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Firefighters responded late Friday night to a house fire on Fort Wayne’s northwest side.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department said they arrived to find a “significant amount of fire” coming from a mobile home in the 6400 block of Hillside Oaks Drive.

FWFD said the fire was under control within about 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported, as nobody was home during the time of the fire. FWFD later discovered the home owner was at work.

The house was heavily damaged from the fire, water, and smoke. No other buildings around the home were damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.