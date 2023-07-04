FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A building in the 5000 block of Decatur Road is damaged after a fire early Tuesday morning.

A passing motorist called 911 around 12:45 a.m. after seeing smoke coming from the building, just east of U.S. 27.

When fire crews arrived, smoke was coming from the roof and boarded up windows. The fire was located inside and put out in a little more than 10 minutes. No one was inside and no one was hurt.

The building is attached to a grocery store, and fire officials say it appears it was mostly used for storage. It has heavy fire damage, and moderate water and smoke damage.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.