Overcoming cancer to be valedictorian

Alana Gingerich just graduated from Harlan Christian School in Harlan, Indiana on May 18th, 2019. Alana was named Valedictorian of her class, after a senior year of hardships.

On December 26th Alana was diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. On January 3rd she began her first treatment. Since then she’s been doing chemo treatments every other week to finish her second semester of her senior year.

“Hearing what we call it the C word, cancer, is shocking, and devastating.” Alana said.

Alana is the youngest of 4 siblings. WANE 15 sat down with Alana’s mother to talk about how she supported her dauther through the diagnosis.

“You have to first deal with it before you console your daughter and that was a challenge.” Mary Lou said.

Alana credits her family, friends, boyfriend, church, teammates and classmates for being behind her every step of the way this year. Her friends say she never lost her joy from within, no matter the circumstance.

“Everyone seemed to feed of her and the attitude that she brought to every single practice and game.”

“It’s definitley changed how i look through life becuase she’s always saying you don’t know what’s going to happen and you don’t, so seeing her go through this her senior year, it’s unreal.”

Alana says her faith gave her the peace she needed to take each step. It became motivation to spread motivation throughout her whole school, and beyond.

“That I could do something for God out of this, was what really like kept me going.” Alana said.

“Joy” just so happens to be the middle name she was given 18 years ago, but still reigns true today, no matter the trial.

Her mom shared that without her faith there’s no way she could’ve walked this journey, and that’s her message to everyone in a tough time.

Alana picked a Bible verse for her year, and this verse became what got her through her cancer diagnosis.

“For I know the plans I have for you declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future.” Alana quoted Jeremiah 29:11.