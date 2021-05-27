‘Over the Edge’ event raises more than $200k for Allen County neighborhoods

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – United Way of Allen County held an “Over the Edge” fundraising event for the launch of “Strong Neighborhoods,” a new initiative to improve the quality of life in local neighborhoods, according to the foundation.

United Way hosted 64 rappelers on May 6th and 7th who each committed to raising $1,000. The organization credits the ability to raise funds because of PNC in Fort Wayne, which hosted the rappelers, as well as volunteers, grants, sponsors and donors.

“Strong Neighborhoods” is focused on supporting and improving the community by serving its needs. A few examples of services include:

• essential transportation for an individual through a rideshare program ($25 value)

• support for a father to participate in a local Fatherhood Mentorship Program ($75

value)

• a community dinner as a way to bring residents together to connect in person and listen

to each other’s concerns, challenges, aspirations (up to $500 value)

• other resources to residents such as a health fair, access to financial education,

leadership programs or family engagement activities and other critical neighborhood

needs.

