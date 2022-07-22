FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – People gathered by the Heller Homes Building downtown for an event benefiting the United Way of Allen County.

Participants went ‘Over the Edge’ of the top of the building on Friday to raise funds for neighborhoods and United Way programs around the community.

John Court, Board Chair for the United Way of Allen County, says anyone can participate in the second day of the event Saturday. They ask for a nominal contribution and then you’ll be strapped up and rappel down nine stories. The event Saturday goes from 10:30 AM to 3:00 PM.

There was also food from a Jam food truck, beverages provided by Mad Anthony, and plenty of music.

The event ultimately allows for the United Way to invest in the community and work with other non-profit organizations.

One of Friday’s participants was New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael. He was excited by the challenge and the thrill of going over the edge.

Scheduled to participate on Saturday are Icy the Eagle (the Komets’ mascot) and the Mad Ant (the Mad Ants’ mascot).

Established in 1922, United Way of Allen County is a non-profit organization that unites our community`s time, talent, and treasure to cultivate and advance community solutions that address the most critical issues around basic needs, education, financial stability, and healthy lives. There will be an event in November to celebrate 100 years in the community. For more information, visit their website here.