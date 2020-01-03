Over half of Indiana schools met feds’ academic expectations

State education officials say that over half of Indiana schools met or exceeded federal academic expectations based on their 2018-19 performance.

Data released by the Indiana Department of Education show that over 56 percent of Indiana high schools and 53 percent of elementary and middle schools received a rating of Meets Expectations or Exceeds Expectations in the Federal School Accountability Ratings.

The ratings are based on multiple factors, including students’ proficiency on statewide tests, graduation rates and the closing of achievement gaps.

Locally, Fort Wayne Community Schools saw 13 schools that did not meet expectations. The schools range in high, middle, and elementary schools. Ten schools met expectations, and the rest “approaches expectations.”

East Allen County Schools have six schools that met expectations, one did not out of its 15 schools. One school exceeded expectations.

Southwest Allen County has six schools meetings expectations, with on one exceeding.

The rest of the schools in Southwest Allen and East Allen County are approaching expectations.

All Northwest Allen County Schools meet or approach expectations.

A spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Education says the concept behind the accountability system is to provide “actionable data” that’s aligned with stat policy goals for performance.

Indiana is measured in two separate ways: federal and state.

Previously, it was measured in a grading system at the federal level, but the Indiana Department of Education requested the USDOE change to federal ratings, to move away from the A-F system.

This will make it so schools do not get two grades that contradict each other. The state will only use the grading system.

The INDOE spokesperson says the state and federal systems are not comparable.

INDOE says it decided to make this system change now so schools do not go another year receiving two A-F grades. This will also align with the first year of the ILEARN assessment to help determine long-term goals.

To view Federal 2018-2019 School Accountability Ratings, CLICK HERE.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.