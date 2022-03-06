FORT WAYNE (WANE) – Over 1,400 power outages have been reported due to wires down as thunderstorms are underway.

That’s according to Indiana Michigan Power’s outage tracking site. Just a little way from McKinnie Avenue makes up almost 1,200 of those outages. Other areas reported include homes near West Jefferson Boulevard, Beacon Street, and Oxford Street.

Dispatch confirmed wires are down at the intersection of Maplecrest and Stellhorn, the 5000 block of Derome Drive, and wires and trees down at South Bend Drive and Petunia Place.

It is unclear when power will be restored at this time.