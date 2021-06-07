Over $9K memorial check presented to Camp Watcha Wanna Do

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With summer here it’s time for many kids to head to camp, and thanks to an area fundraiser, more kids will get a chance to experience camping out.

On Monday, Kyler Drenning’s mother and members of Hop Spot Crew, Incorporated and Summit City Croozers presented a check to “Camp Watcha Wanna Do.”

Photo courtesy of Angie Soto

Thanks to the efforts of several bike and car clubs and the community, they raised over $9,000 for the camp during the Kyler Drenning Memorial Fundraiser. Kyler was 11 when he passed away in January from a rare form of brain cancer.

The money will allow 32 young cancer survivors to receive one week of free services and activities at Camp Watcha Wanna Do.