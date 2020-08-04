Over 800 students receive backpacks filled with school supplies

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Over 800 kindergarten through 12th grade students received a backpack filled with school supplies through the 2nd Annual Ready-to-LEARN Backpack Giveaway held by the LEARN Resource Center on Monday.

“We know that COVID-19 has impacted so many families financially that we decided to move forward with holding our Ready-to-LEARN backpack giveaway again this year to help alleviate some of the costs for kids to return to school,” said Sharon Wilson, Executive Director of LEARN Resource Center. “This year, we’ve made it a drive-thru pick-up to eliminate families from having to stand in line. Whether children are attending school in class or online, they will still need school supplies.”

The LEARN Resource Center said that most of the backpacks will include a face mask, hand sanitizer, pencil box/pouch, pencils, erasers, crayons, glue sticks, folders and spiral notebook/loose leaf paper pack. There are additional items for upper elementary grades such as colored pencils, highlighters/markers and more.

The backpacks and supplies were donated from a variety of patrons: 3Rivers Federal Credit Union donated over 160 backpacks, Costco donated 200 backpacks filled with supplies, Beachon Federal Credit Union donated 384 backpacks, SDI LaFarga, PHP, Murphy Insurance, Hockemeyer Family Eye Care, Grier Enterprises, Milan Center Feed & Grain and a number of community members have made monetary and school supply donations.

To help the LEARN Resource Center giveaway more backpacks and school supplies, visit their website for more information.