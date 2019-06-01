Over 75 pets arrive in Fort Wayne for Subaru adoption event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - More than 75 adoptable pets arrived in Fort Wayne from Texas as part of the "Subaru to the Rescue" campaign Friday.

Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne and The Allen County SPCA teamed up to bring the animals to the Summit City for adoption.

Around 27 volunteers and 13 Subarus left for Conroe, Texas on Tuesday on a four-day round trip to bring the pets to Fort Wayne. They arrived at the Allen County SPCA around 9:20 p.m. Friday night.

Officials say shelters in the south face even greater over-population problems than those here.

Subaru will be holding an adoption event for the pets Saturday. It will be held at Fort Wayne Subaru on the corner of Lima and Coliseum from noon to 4:00 p.m.