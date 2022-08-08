FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over 700 backpacks are being given away Monday night in a drive-thru event at Lawton Park.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Victim Assistance program once again organized the free event, with the help of donations from local organizations.

Families can check off a good portion of their school supply lists with the items inside, including composition notebooks, folders, pencils, pens, crayons, erasers, glue sticks and more.

Jessica Crozier, the director of Victim Assistance, explained the purpose of the annual event.

“A lot of families are struggling financially paycheck to paycheck,” Crozier said. “A lot of kiddos don’t get to go to school with their own book bags sometimes, so it’s just our way to give back and let them know we’re thinking of them or we’re here to support them if they need it.”

Salvation Army, Trinity English Lutheran Church, the Fort Wayne chapter of Indiana Black Expo, and Fort Wayne UNITED’s Ten Point Coalition were among the local organizations that contributed the hundreds of backpacks and supplies.

The giveaway is happening rain or shine starting at 5 p.m. Organizers noted the child has to be there at the event to get a backpack.

Visit the FWPD Victim Assistance Facebook page for more details.