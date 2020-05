FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Summer is fair and festival season in Northeast Indiana. However, with restrictions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many fair organizers are deciding to cancel events to keep the public safe.

In Adams County, Berne Swiss Days has been a tradition for 40 years. The festival features authentic Swiss costumes, food, craft vendors, and merchandise. The event is normally held the last full weekend in July but has been canceled this year. Officials say the decision was difficult and was made from the information given by the health department. One of the reasons was that 25 percent of the town's population is 65 years or older, making them at high risk for catching the virus.