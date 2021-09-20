Over $500K grant awarded to Catholic Charities to help train older Hoosiers for employment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE – Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend (CCFWSB) has been awarded a $502,745 grant from the Center for Workforce Inclusion, Inc. to help provide employment to older Hoosiers.

Almost 90% of this grant, originally from the U.S. Department of Labor, will provide temporary employment to no less than 94 low-income older Hoosiers living in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Wabash and Whitley Counties, CCFWSB said. These older adults will participate in the Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP).

SCSEP’s temporary part-time community service jobs provide a hand-up, not a hand-out for older, unemployed low-income Americans, CCFWSB said. The Senior Community Service Employment Program allows eligible individuals to participate for up to four years. The average tenure nationally is 19 months with the experience and training they receive leading them to permanent employment.

To date, the center has placed over 90,000 older workers into permanent employment through the SCSEP program.

“Our long-term, local partners are a key to the strength of the Center and provide the systems to train older Americans into strategic advantage for employers and the Country.” said Gary A. Officer, Center for Workforce Inclusion President and CEO. “We are very pleased to continue our support of CCFWSB for the 18th consecutive year.

SCSEP said participants are safely returning to their training sites where they help area community, faith-based, and public agencies carry out their mission, such as the American Red Cross, Fort Wayne Urban League, and Whitley County Council on Aging.