Over 3K to participate in Fort4Fitness Fall Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort4Fitness is putting their final preparations in place for this weekend’s Fall Festival.

Registration ended Wednesday night. In total, 3,259 runners will take part in the event. This is down from 2019’s Fall Festival of 7,326. Last year it was entirely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 109 runners will take part in the race virtually this year.

In-Person:

Triple Crown – 78

Half Marathon – 580

10K – 709

4 Mile- 1182

Kids Marathon: 472

Senior Marathon: 129

The Fall Festival kicks off Friday with packet pickup at Parkview Field. Later that day, kids and seniors will complete a celebratory 1.2-mile lap around the stadium to wrap up the summer-long Kids and Seniors Marathon programs.

The other races take place Saturday with the starting line in Downtown Fort Wayne and the finish line at Parkview Field. WANE 15 will have live coverage throughout Saturday morning on First News Saturday starting at 7 a.m.