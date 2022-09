FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than $250,000 was raised Saturday night to support baseball programs for at-risk youth.

“Dinner on the Diamond, Picnic at the Plate” was held at the Academy of Sports & Health Center. The event included food, drinks, entertainment and an auction.

Proceeds went to World Baseball Academy’s “On Deck” programs geared toward at-risk youth.

WANE 15’s Glenn Marini emceed the event.