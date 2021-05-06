Over 200 kids will come together for the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir’s annual Spring Concert

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir (FWCC) announced it is bring all ensembles together for the first time since 2019 for its annual Spring Concert live at Parkview Field on May 15 at 4 p.m.

The Spring Concert will bring together over 200 kids from diverse backgrounds to showcase the work and progress they have made following the FWCC curriculum. FWCC said singers will demonstrate their command of music literacy while delighting the audience with a variety of selections.

The Spring Concert is the organization’s end-of-season celebration of the hard work that all of the students have invested over the year. FWCC said this particular program titled “We Rise Again” will feature music related to nature and resilience. The program will also celebrate 14 graduating high school seniors who have spent a collective 124 years in the organization.

“We are thrilled to be able to sing for an in-person audience,” said Jonathan Busarow, Executive Artistic Director. “The season finale will allow us to come together and celebrate the great work our students have invested while we share music in a very unique, safe and fun environment at Parkview Field.”

Tickets are available through the children’s choir office, online at www.fwcchoir.org or by calling 260-481-0841. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, no more than six people will be seated together.

Tickets prices:

$15 for adults

$12 for seniors and students

Free for children under 4 and alumni of the FWCC

FWCC said doors will open at 2 p.m. Concessions are available for purchase from 2 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Complimentary parking is provided in the Silver Lot, just south of Parkview Field.

For more information about the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, visit www.fwcchoir.org or contact Jonathan Busarow at 260-481-0841 or jbusarow@fwcchoir.org.