Nearly 1,900 I&M customers without power near downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over 1,700 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power near downtown Fort Wayne.

According to the I&M outage map, the outage began just before 6 a.m. and is affecting customers near the riverfront. The I&M website estimates power to be restored around 10:30 a.m.

WANE 15 has a crew around downtown to monitor the power outages. Currently stoplights are out at the intersection of Clinton Street and Superior Street.

The outages are also affecting businesses along The Landing.

The cause of the outages is unknown.