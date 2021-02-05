Over $15k raised through social media fundraiser to benefit area freelance musicians

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Musician and business owner Alicia Pyle announced that the “Fort Wayne Freelance Musician Fundraiser SOS” has raised more than $15 thousand since April.

Pyle is the owner of PyleStyle Events, a small business that helps area freelance musicians find work. She says that the COVID-19 pandemic is having serious impacts for musicians, some of whom she is friends with.

“They are not my employees, they are just friends of mine that I private contract as events come up and people are looking for wonderful live music solutions. So it’s hard for me to watch people go through what they are going through now. It wasn’t expected, no one was prepared for this,” Pyle said.

In April 2020, Pyle began a fundraiser on social media to help area freelance musicians during the pandemic. Volunteer musicians from around the area submitted over 75 live streams or recorded performances to the fundraiser’s Facebook page.

In a video posted to the fundraiser page, Pyle said that over 265 donors gave to support area musicians. Pyle told WANE 15 that collaboration and community played a big role in the campaign’s success.

“It was more of a community effort than an individual effort, I’ll be honest. Our local music scene like I said, we are a tight knit scene. So it isn’t something I could’ve done by myself. It’s a platform like Facebook mixed with a really beautiful local community like we have is why this worked,” Pyle said.

Pyle says that even if you can’t donate, enjoying music together online is a way that everyone can get through these tough times.