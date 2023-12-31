FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Just over 4,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power Sunday on Fort Wayne’s east side.

According to the I&M outage map as of 11:43 a.m. 4,539 are without power on Fort Wayne’s east side.

The outage goes from Hobson Road all the way east to Maysville Road. Multiple outages have been reported according to the I&M outage map.

Crews are estimated to have power restored to the outage area by 5 p.m. Sunday.

I&M outage map as of 11:28 a.m.

If you are without power I&M suggests reporting the outage on their website to get power restored as soon as possible.