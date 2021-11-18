Over 100K pounds of clothing donated to Hurricane Ida victims

LAFAYETTE, La. (WANE) – A truck full of donations from Fort Wayne arrived in Louisiana on Thursday as the state continues to recover from Hurricane Ida.

Each year, PIE’s Clothing Closet holds several clothing drives to help the Fort Wayne community. After the storm hit the Gulf Coast just over two months ago. CEO Joe Ayers felt that Fort Wayne could and should help.

“I just had a vision to be able to help people from a distance further than Fort Wayne. So, I pulled the Fort Wayne, Indiana community together,” Ayers said.

Over the past few months PIE’s collected bedding, bottled water and clothes of all sizes to send down.

“Sometimes they don’t have the necessities, don’t have the clothes,” Ayers said. “A lot of people, they think about food, but you got to understand when clothes get wet, they’re no good, basically. Especially from river water.”

In total, over 100,000 pounds of clothing was donated to the communities still seeing the affects of Hurricane Ida.

“We loaded up the clothes, packed the clothes, sorted the clothes. Its just our hear caring about other people. And to bring these clothes down here to people we don’t even know,” Ayers said.