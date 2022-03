FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Over 1,000 residents are without power according to the Indiana Michigan Power Outage Map.

Dispatch confirmed to WANE 15 that they are responding to reports of a blown transformer that has caused a wire to be down near Coliseum Boulevard and Newaygo Road.

Crews are still working the scene. It is unclear when power will be restored. We will continue to keep you updated.