FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can get your holiday shopping done all in one place with a variety of gifts from local vendors at an annual market in Fort Wayne.

Le Chic Holiday Market is back with locally-made items from home décor to stocking stuffers and much more. According to the website, more than 100 vendors are selling goods at the event.

You can find the market in the conference center at the Memorial Coliseum.

The market started Friday and picks back up again Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets cost $5, and children ages 12 and under get in for free.

Organizers said the first 200 adults in line Saturday get a re-useable “Le Chic Sak”.