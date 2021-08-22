Outreach organizations raise awareness on drug overdoses with ‘A Day of Hope and Healing’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Several groups were out at the Allen County Courthouse Saturday afternoon for Overdose Awareness Month.

The event was called A Day of Hope and Healing. There were several community resources available. Those who lost their lives to overdose in 2020 were memorialized with a display of 145 pinwheels. They also had a lineup of speakers sharing their personal experiences about how they’ve been impacted by lethal drugs.

“This is such a stigmatized disease, it’s very hard for people to want to share about their loved one,” said Andrea Schroeder, co-founder of Miriah’s Journey. “We make this day where people can come and share and have pictures of their loved one so they can remember that they did not die in vain.”

“Community-based solutions, that’s what it takes, it’s a community problem,” Nate Moellering, Community Relations Director for Allendale Treatment said. “Doesn’t matter, their race, creed, color, you know, political background, it doesn’t matter. It’s an issue that affects every single person. If you look at the pictures over there, everybody’s representative across our county.”

According to Moellering, it is not just people suffering from addiction who have passed… but people as young as 14 who were experimenting with drugs.

