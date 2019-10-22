Outdoor storage units may be added to northeast parking lot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Several rows of drive-up storage units may be built in front of a northeast side storage business.

Plans have been filed for Stellhorn Village Self Storage northeast of the intersection of Stellhorn and Maplecrest Roads. The new units would stand in the parking lot of the former Scott’s grocery store. Extra Space Storage took over the empty building and filled it with indoor units.

In a style similar to the south side of town, a Planet Fitness location is connected to Extra Space Storage, but the workout business has parking for customers around the corner from the proposed storage units.

According to drawings in the plans, eight rows of units would be surrounded by units on all sides. A secured access gate would allow people to access their units from the north side of the lot, where a handful of spaces allow people to park for Extra Space Storage.

The proposed plans are expected to be discussed in the Fort Wayne Plan Commission public hearing on Monday, November 4.