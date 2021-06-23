Outdoor seating goes in at 2 Fort Wayne restaurants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two Fort Wayne businesses now have more outdoor seating thanks to the Downtown Improvement District (DID).

On Wednesday, DID put in more seating at the Lewis Street Grill and Big Apple Pizza, and officials say this is a great opportunity to keep people downtown.

“These two businesses have been great partners they are great downtown locations but we have just looked at downtown overall and we wanted to identify who had outdoor dining,” said Frank Howard, director of operations/COO for Downtown Improvement District.

Howard added that as more and more people get the vaccinated more seating will be necessary.