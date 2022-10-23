FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Visit Fort Wayne has free mobile passes for Fort Wayne’s parks and trails. The hikes, bikes and paddles mobile pass allows people to explore more than 120 miles of trails around the area. Marketing Coordinator, Emily Hill says this is one way for people to see the trails more.

“We wanted to create more ways for more people to get outside and explore, so this is a great way to get out on your own and feel confident in Fort Wayne and their surroundings,” said Hill. “Also experiencing the natural beauty that we have in our city,” Hill said.

At each parks or trail location you can check-in and earn prizes. There are many other passes you can access through visit Fort Wayne, including a savings pass that acts like a coupon book and one for public art.