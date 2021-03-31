Outdoor Fitness Park opens in Downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its AARP-sponsored Outdoor Fitness Park on Wednesday.

The fitness structure, which is part of a nationwide project sponsored by AARP and fitness equipment manufacturer FitLot, is located at the downtown Community Center at 233 W. Main St.

Mayor Tom Henry tests the AARP-sponsored Outdoor Fitness Park in Downtown Fort Wayne

The shaded fitness park features a variety of exercise equipment designed for all ages and ability levels, the press release said. Parks and Recreation officials are encouraging residents to try out the equipment and participate in the circuit sessions offered by FitLot-certified coaches. Both drop-in and pre-registered classes will be available, and the park will be open for free exercise throughout the day.

“We are so appreciative of AARP selecting Fort Wayne, and specifically the Community Center, to represent their goal of encouraging healthy and effective exercise,” said Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel. “While this park will certainly be an asset for our community’s older citizens, we think everyone can benefit from having this equipment in a readily accessible area in downtown Fort Wayne. We hope everyone has a chance to check out the park and even take an exercise class or two here.”

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation said there are FitLot-certified coach positions available at the Community Center. To learn more about the positions, contact Mary Wagner-Stockman at 260-427-6460.

For more information about the Outdoor Fitness Park and the classes offered at the Community Center, call 260-427-6460 or visit FortWayneParks.org.