Outdoor cat shelters pushed in Steuben County amid single-digit temperatures

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — A woman in Steuben County is spearheading an effort to offer stray protection from the cold.

Real estate agent Judy Rowe first began making outdoor shelters for cats back in 2019. She organized a volunteer effort that made around 100 shelters to protect stray cats from winter weather. Rowe had hoped to continue the effort in 2020 but was unable to because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This left her with unused supplies, so she started making them on her own. After consulting with the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, Rowe decided to work the cost of supplies into the marketing budget for her business and the shelter’s volunteers would assemble them.

The shelters are large plastic storage tubs lined with one inch insulated foam and straw. Entry and exit holes are cut into the container to give cats easy access without making them feel trapped. According to Rowe, it is important to use straw to absorb the moisture instead of hay because some animals are allergic to hay.

Rowe says she’s seen a lot of interest in the tubs from people who notice the stray animals in their neighborhood but don’t have the ability or maybe the resources to do more.

“People can always bring in these animals into their own homes for whatever reasons,” said Rowe. “It’s really gratifying to know that so many people are willing to. They see them too, and they’re willing to help out.”

The shelter will hand out the cat shelters as long as they have units ready to go.

Just call ahead to make sure they still have some available.

