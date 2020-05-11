Outbuilding on northeast Allen County property catches fire

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Fire crews battled a large barn fire in northeast Allen County Monday morning.

Firefighters were called around 9:45 a.m. to a structure at 21827 S.R. 37, near S.R. 101 northeast of Harlan.

The fire was contained to an outbuilding on the property.

In this photo submitted by viewer Larry Kees, an outbuilding on a property along S.R. 37 east of S.R. 101 burns Monday, May 11, 2020.

Crews from Northeast, Woodburn, and Adams Township fire departments responded. At least a dozen emergency vehicles were at the scene.

Tankers were used to bring in water.

No injuries were reported.

No other information was immediately available. WANE 15 has a crew at the scene.