FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A swath of northwest Fort Wayne is without power Wednesday night according to Indiana Michigan Power (I&M).

I&M said an outage occurred around 8:30 p.m. that left 2,677 customers without power. Restoration is expected to occur by 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

There is no information from I&M as to the cause of the outage yet.