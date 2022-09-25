FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Supporters are bringing a positive light with them Sunday on a walk that honors those who have been affected by mental illness.

“Out of the Darkness Community Walk” seeks to bring the community together at Headwaters Park to address suicide prevention and support those who have been affected by mental illness.

It’s free to participate, and registration opens at noon. The opening ceremony starts at 2 p.m., followed by the walk. Find more details on the event’s Facebook page.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention offers resources for mental health care, crisis situations and more online.