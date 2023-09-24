FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sunday residents came together to honor those who have lost their lives to suicide.

The Out of Darkness walk is an event that gives community members an opportunity to honor, support and provide hope to those struggling with mental health and suicide. It also gives members of Fort Wayne and surrounding areas the opportunity to acknowledge how mental health and suicide can impact all lives.

Fort Wayne and area residents came together at Headwaters Park to walk the 1.07-mile route starting at 12 p.m. and going until 2 p.m.

On-site activities were offered beyond the walk, with booths set up to share messages of hope and honor beads, which can indicate the relationship with the individual who lost their mental health battle. Participants in the walk were also able to observe an area man who played for a group of empty chairs to honor those who were lost to suicide.

To find more information about the event and how you can continue to support suicide awareness head to Out of the Darkness Fort Wayne’s website.