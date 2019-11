FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne non-profit will host a fundraiser benefiting disabled veterans Saturday.

Our Turn to Serve, a company whose mission is to assist veterans with service-related disabilities like PTSD, is hosting a Roaring ’20s dinner event including entertainment from the Murder Mystery Company.

The event is expected to have 300 attendees and include veterans with service dogs that have been provided by funding from Our Turn to Serve.