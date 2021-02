Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) — Majic 95.1 morning host Andy Beckman bravely risked his face to test a social media challenge.

According to the Majic 95.1 Facebook page, “There’s a viral balance challenge that is easier for women to do and nearly impossible for men to do. Andy and Katie give it a go. Women have a center of gravity at their hips… for men it tends to be their chest. – Andy In The Morning.”

Guest co-host Katie Law is able to keep her balance but Andy? Not so much.