Ouabache State Park to host clean-up day

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – Ouabache State Park is celebrating National Public Lands Day by hosting a clean-up day on Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the event will start at the boathouse parking lot. Projects include painting, window cleaning, trail maintenance and litter pickup. The park will provide trash bags and a limited amount of tools.

After the cleanup, the DNR said the park will host events throughout the afternoon. At 1 p.m. there will be a Fun at the Fire Tower program, and at 3 p.m. naturalists will lead visitors on a bison hike.

For more information about these programs, contact jheaston@dnr.IN.gov or 463-203-6562.