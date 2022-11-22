BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — With holiday festivities across the area already underway, another event in Bluffton is throwing its hat in the ring as it prepares for its holiday celebration.

Ouabache State Park will begin hosting its nightly Wonderland of Lights starting Dec. 2 and will run until Dec. 31, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The presentation will feature more than 40 light displays, as well as a synchronized music and light show at the Civilian Conservation Corps fire tower.

The cost will be $5 per vehicle.

Originally operated as Wells County State Forest and Game Preserve in the early 1930s, the park was once considered the “Greatest Wildlife Laboratory in the United States” for its raising of pheasant, quail, raccoon, and rabbit, according to the DNR.