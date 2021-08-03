Ossian, Wells County celebrating new locally owned grocery store

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – A new locally owned grocery store is making lives a little bit easier for the town of Ossian.

On Tuesday morning, Ginger Fresh Market celebrated their grand opening in front of dozens of residents. The grocery store used to be home to the town’s community market before closing some time ago. After the property was purchased in May 2020, co-owners Calvin and Caleb Graber dedicated resources to remodeling the store.

Prior to becoming Ginger Fresh Market, Ossian Community Market was the town’s main grocery store (courtesy: Ginger Fresh Market)

A look at the interior of the Ossian Community Market before remodeling began (courtesy: Ginger Fresh Market)

Remodeling occurred from early 2020 to summer 2021 (courtesy: Ginger Fresh Market)

Since the community market closed, residents had to commute to Bluffton or Fort Wayne to get most of their groceries. Now that Ginger Fresh is open, the Graber Brothers say this will not only remove that commute, but be a point of pride for the Ossian community.

“I think it will add something to the community,” said Caleb. “Something that they can maybe have pride in and feel like they had a part in building as well.”

Store management held a soft opening for two weeks leading up to Tuesday. Based on customer feedback and reaction on social media, residents love the new store.

“So far we’ve gotten great reactions. Everyone seems to be glad to have a store back in town, and they’re thrilled in how it looks,” Calvin said.

Ginger Fresh Market offers a wide array of groceries, including locally grown produce and bakery items, along with a meat counter. For more details on the store, including hours of operation, visit the market’s website.