Ossian police warn of area dog thief

Posted: May 24, 2019 12:19 AM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 12:20 AM EDT

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) - The Ossian Police Department is warning residents of a possible dog thief in the area.

The department posted a notice to dog owners on their Facebook page Thursday evening. 

In the post, the thief was described as tall man, with facial hair, glasses and a hat. They say he also wears a heavy grayish green coat and carries a red leash. 

He was last seen leaning over a fence attempting to put a leash on a dog inside. 

Ossian police recommend residents keep their dogs inside unless someone is outdoors with them. 

Anyone with information on the thief is asked to call the Ossian Police Department at (260) 622-7519. 

 

