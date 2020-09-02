Distracted Driving Safety Corridor created on dangerous stretch of US 30

Lyft driver Joni Bicknese checks her phone app between riders Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Business became dismal after what she calls Nashville’s quadruple-whammy: a tornado, coronavirus closures, protests that rocked downtown, then more closures.Bicknese chose to keep driving because she didn’t think she could make her car and insurance payments on unemployment. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that they will be launching a distracted driving safety corridor on US 30 in Van Wert County.

The section of US 30 between Klinger Road and the Stripe Road overpass is being designated as a distracted driving safety corridor, the release said.

From 2015 through 2019, the section of US 30 had 336 crashes resulting in six fatalities and 76 injuries. As a result, ODOT announced that drivers will see an increased of troopers and ODOT signage within the area. ODOT is hoping that this will reduce crashes.

“Sending or receiving a text message takes a driver’s eyes off the road for an average of 4.6 seconds, the equivalent of driving the length of an entire football field when traveling 55 mph,” the report said.

In 2019, ODOT reports that 48 people lost their lives and 7,200 were injured in 13,532 crashes as a result of distracted driving.

“The dangers of distracted driving are apparent to everyone, but motorists still choose to participate in this dangerous behavior,” said Lieutenant Jon Gray, Van Wert Post commander. “The purpose of establishing this safety corridor is to bring further awareness, enforcement, and education to the problem of distracted driving.”

ODOT defines distracted driving as any non-driving activity with the potential to distract a person from the primary task of driving and increase the risk of crashing.

These distractions can be:

Visual: taking eyes off of the road

Manual: taking hands off the wheel

Cognitive: taking the mind off driving

Texting while driving is an example that results in all three types of distraction, the report said.

“Distracted driving safety corridor signage will be erected in the corridor to remind motorists to eliminate distractions while behind the wheel,” said Chris Hughes, ODOT District One Deputy Director. “Similar safety corridors have been established across the state and have been found to be effective.”

Additional crash information is available from the OSTATS dashboard.