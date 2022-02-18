STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Snow Lake man was rescued Thursday night after state police said his off-road vehicle went through the ice of the lake.

It was just after 7 p.m. when first responders were called to Snow Lake’s north basin on a report a vehicle crashed through the ice.

An Indiana State Police trooper arrived and was flagged down by a resident who pointed first responders to the area the vehicle broke through.

State police said 67-year-old Frederick Forte was calling for help while he straddled the roof of a Polaris Ranger utility vehicle that was submerged in open water.

Fremont man rescued after UTV crashed in Snow Lake. (Photo Courtesy Fremont Fire Department)

The trooper and medics tossed a rope to Forte, while rescue divers from Fremont and Mets fire departments went into the open water to reach Forte. Divers pulled him out of the water and onto the ice, and firefighters and medics pulled him to shore on an ice sled.

Forte was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation and treatment for the cold water/weather exposure, state police said.

State police said alcohol may have contributed to the incident. Troopers were expected to investigate and a case would be turned over to the Steuben County Prosecutor for review.