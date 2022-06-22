ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — How does someone celebrate a 95th birthday? Well, Dorcas Norton jumped out of an airplane.

The Orland woman with an adventurous spirit went skydiving on Saturday. Seriously.

Norton said she’s always wanted to skydive, so for her 95th birthday, her children made it happen. She jumped with Air Indiana Skydiving from the Tri-State Steuben County Airport.

“I love to fly,” Norton said. “I love the adrenaline feel of landing and taking off. It’s just something that I have always wanted to do so the kids for my 95th birthday set it up for me.”

Norton said after she jumped, there was a lot of noise before the parachute opened, but then it was quiet and peaceful. She called the jump “fantastic.”

Norton spoke with WANE 15 Wednesday afternoon. She said the interview was more nerve-racking than jumping out of the plane.

Norton said she plans to skydive again when she turns 100.