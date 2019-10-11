Orland Man arrested on child porn charges

Stephen Paul Buzzard, 67, was arrested Friday, October 11 on six counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrested an Orland resident earlier today, concluding a lengthy ten month child exploitation investigation.

The investigation began after a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) was received by the ICAC Task Force back in January.

An investigation by the ICAC lead to a search warrant being issued in late August for the residence of Stephen Buzzard at 100 Lane 251 Lake Pleasant, Orland. As a result of the investigation, the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges, and an arrest warrant was issued earlier today for Stephen Paul Buzzard, 67, on six counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Buzzard was taken into custody by police in Cromwell shortly after the warrant was issued. He was transported to the Noble County Jail where he will remain in custody until transferred to Steuben County Jail.

The Indiana State Police ICAC Task Force was assisted by the Orland Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Noble County Jail.