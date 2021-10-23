Original play Home Fires Out! is coming to the stages at Saint Francis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An original play, Home Fires Out! will be performed at the University of Saint Francis in November. Brad Beauchamp will direct the PG13-rated show.

According to Saint Francis’ website, “Home First Out!” tells the story of a family whose world is shattered when two intruders find an unlocked home. The trespassers engage in a power struggle while son Andy, who has a traumatic brain injury, tests the intruders’ patience. A violent outcome is inevitable despite Andy’s heroic efforts to protect his mother. This drama also includes a meth addict as well as the lovely Mrs. Mac, a neighbor with Alzheimer’s. “Home Fires Out!” captures the random violence that pervades society today and reflects the intrinsic values of individuals with special needs.

Performances will take place on November 12, 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21 at the USF North Campus Auditorium, 2702 Spring Street. Tickets are available to purchase online. They will also be available at the door. Admission is $12. USF students, faculty and staff with a USF ID card can receive one free ticket.