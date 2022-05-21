FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The historic Bell Mansion in Fort Wayne is hosting an event this weekend called ‘Bell Bizarre’. The hours are Saturday from 9am to 6pm and Sunday from 11am to 4pm at 420 W Wayne St.

There is a $5 cover at the door. The event has local vendors, food trucks, tarot Card Readings, face paintings, door prizes, and the original unmasked Michael Myers (from the movie Halloween) will be there for photo ops and autographs.

You can also tour the historic mansion in the West Central neighborhood. The building was built by former state senator, Robert and Clara Bell in 1893.

For more information, you can call the mansion at (260) 417-1794, or visit their website at thebellmansion.com.