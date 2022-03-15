FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A set of original jury chairs have been returned to the Allen County courthouse.

The Allen County commissioners and the Allen County Courthouse Preservation Trust on Tuesday announced that 12 original jury chairs were returned to the courthouse by John Fabini of Fabini’s Auto Trim Company.

Fabini had purchased the chairs in the 1970s for $20 per chair. The Preservation Trust then discovered the chairs at Fabini’s vehicle upholstery shop.

“We knew when we walked into the lobby and saw 4 of the chairs, that they belonged in the courthouse,” said Madelane Elston, president of the Allen County Courthouse Preservation Trust. “What we didn’t know was that John had been storing the other 8 chairs for more than 50 years in his attic.”







Original jury chairs from the Allen County courthouse are shown. (Allen County Courthouse Preservation Trust)

Fabini donated the chairs back to the Trust for use in the courthouse. After some cleaning and light restoration, the chairs were put in the jury box of the Allen Circuit courtroom, one of the courthouse’s four grand courtrooms.

“It’s always a pleasure to acquire original furnishings of the courthouse,” the commissioners wrote in a statement. “If we can put it back into use, it’s a win/win for everybody.”