Organizers prepare for annual Canterbury School's Spring Book Fair

Hear from award-winning authors, and see thousands of books at Canterbury School's Spring Book Fair! The annual event is coming up starting Tuesday, April 16th.

The book fair is hosted annually as a marketplace for books, fine art, and world cultures.

Organizers hand-pick what books will be sold. The books range from a variety of publishers, so you have many options to choose from.

Some of the books are included in local schools’ summer reading list.

The book fair also features guest speakers. That includes local author, Katie Hesterman. She’ll be speaking about her poetry book, “A Round of Robins.”

Beyond books, you can discover fine art and enjoy a day filled with culture.

The event is free to attend.

The book fair goes from April 16th through 18th. The hours vary.

