FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Needing a warm meal this holiday? Here are some area organizations giving back to the community by providing a meal and an open seat at the table.

On Christmas Eve, The Rescue Mission will be preparing over 4,000 meals to be distributed to those in need this holiday season. The meal is completely free and open to all members of the community from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 404 E. Washington Boulevard. The Rescue Mission does ask that there is a limit of 3 meals per individual.

On Christmas Day various organizations will be opening their doors to offer a plate to anyone who needs it.

Central Christian Church in Huntington will be offering a traditional Christmas dinner at no cost to those needing a warm meal. The Central Christian Church will serve turkey, ham, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy with assorted deserts. The church offers the option of dine-in, carry out or delivery from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 500 MacGahan Street in Huntington.

The Noble County Saddle Club will be serving up a Christmas lunch at no cost for anyone seraching for a traditional Christmas meal. The meal is completely open to the public from 12 to 2 p.m. at 1111 E Main Street in Albion, Indiana.

So if you are looking for a warm meal to keep you merry and bright over the holiday festivites head to any of the lunches or dinners listed above.