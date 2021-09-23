Organization shares the importance of strategic rest in order to achieve full potential

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The world today operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and one organization found that this pace is not sustainable. Many individuals and companies know how to work hard and accomplish tasks, but not many know how to rest well. The organization Run Hard. Rest Well helps others learn to focus on refueling and resting in order to operate at potentials.

Founder of Run Hard. Rest Well. Brenda Jank created the organization out of personal experience. She came to the realization that today, we are unhealthier than we were even 30 years ago. Restorative wellness is what the organization’s focus is, teaching that you can’t give what you don’t have. This personal experience, she sought to share.

“When we run hard, we just run out of steam. In all of our lives there is good bad and ugly, and the more we are overloaded and exhausted the uglies come out. and often it’s to the people most important to us. The world tells us that rest is foolish, rest is shameful, rest is selfish, but we are saying no, rest is strategic. It allows us to run with a vibrancy we will never know,” Jank explains.

The organization is passionate about helping to create “strategic pauses” in our lives in four different areas: creating connections, reducing cortisol, hitting pause and pursuing joy, and lastly prioritizing sleep.

“We ask people the question, what do you do that is refreshing? We know how to escape, and the number one way we escape is on a screen of some kind scrolling, if it’s Netflix or gaming. There’s nothing wrong with that in moderation but so often that’s the only tool in the toolbox to refill our bucket because we will always come back empty handed,” Jank says.

Run Hard. Rest Well. helps individuals find what recharges and restores them personally to continue performing work at high levels through seminars, retreats, as well as luncheons. Free resources, as well as resources for purchase can be found on the website to begin the journey to learn how to rest well for both individuals and groups.